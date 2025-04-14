SinyallerBölümler
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
106 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 178%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
578
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
491 (84.94%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
87 (15.05%)
En iyi işlem:
55.83 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-47.02 EUR
Brüt kâr:
810.83 EUR (52 246 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-409.65 EUR (32 382 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
51 (18.88 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
86.47 EUR (23)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
72.16%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.81%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.29
Alış işlemleri:
256 (44.29%)
Satış işlemleri:
322 (55.71%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.98
Beklenen getiri:
0.69 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
1.65 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.71 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-29.02 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.16%
Yıllık tahmin:
16.40%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 EUR
Maksimum:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
10.29% (99.04 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 213
AUDCAD 182
AUDNZD 154
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 176
AUDCAD 162
AUDNZD 109
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
AUDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 1.7K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +55.83 EUR
En kötü işlem: -47 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 23
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +18.88 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -29.02 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 467
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.10 × 442
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.28 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13255
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.74 × 27
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.51 × 1418
37 daha fazla...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


İnceleme yok
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Thunderride Robo
Ayda 30 USD
178%
0
0
USD
971
EUR
106
100%
578
84%
72%
1.97
0.69
EUR
16%
1:500
