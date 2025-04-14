- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|303
|AUDCAD
|303
|AUDNZD
|246
|EURNZD
|11
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|NZDCAD
|197
|AUDCAD
|198
|AUDNZD
|161
|EURNZD
|8
|EURGBP
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|NZDCAD
|12K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|AUDNZD
|-988
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-15
|GBPCAD
|127
|EURAUD
|139
|GBPAUD
|247
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 35
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.42 × 48
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 8
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.17 × 12
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.22 × 724
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.41 × 13571
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.68 × 803
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.86 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.89 × 187
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 5
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.09 × 292
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|2.12 × 17
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.17 × 77
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
