Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 리뷰
안정성
120
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
881
이익 거래:
774 (87.85%)
손실 거래:
107 (12.15%)
최고의 거래:
63.02 EUR
최악의 거래:
-47.02 EUR
총 수익:
1 001.99 EUR (67 331 pips)
총 손실:
-505.73 EUR (43 445 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
80 (14.38 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
86.47 EUR (23)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
75.90%
최대 입금량:
7.09%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
1 일
회복 요인:
5.31
롱(주식매수):
378 (42.91%)
숏(주식차입매도):
503 (57.09%)
수익 요인:
1.98
기대수익:
0.56 EUR
평균 이익:
1.29 EUR
평균 손실:
-4.73 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-93.38 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
1.24%
연간 예측:
18.37%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.07 EUR
최대한의:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
자본금별:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 303
AUDNZD 246
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 198
AUDNZD 161
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -988
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +63.02 EUR
최악의 거래: -47 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +14.38 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -32.57 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.17 × 12
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.22 × 724
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13571
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.68 × 803
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.89 × 187
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
GoMarkets-Live
2.09 × 292
VantageInternational-Live 15
2.12 × 17
Opogroup-Server1
2.17 × 77
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


리뷰 없음
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.