Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
119 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
861
Gewinntrades:
754 (87.57%)
Verlusttrades:
107 (12.43%)
Bester Trade:
63.02 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-47.02 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
999.72 EUR (66 914 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-504.91 EUR (43 445 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
65 (18.19 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
86.47 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading-Aktivität:
74.90%
Max deposit load:
6.92%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
27
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
5.29
Long-Positionen:
378 (43.90%)
Short-Positionen:
483 (56.10%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.98
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.57 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.33 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.72 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.64%
Jahresprognose:
19.89%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.07 EUR
Maximaler:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
Kapital:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 290
AUDNZD 239
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 197
AUDNZD 160
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.1K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +63.02 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -47 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 23
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +18.19 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.57 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.16 × 684
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13505
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.57 × 148
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.60 × 719
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.93 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 253
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
2.15 × 47
noch 88 ...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Keine Bewertungen
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
30 USD pro Monat
205%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
119
100%
861
87%
75%
1.97
0.57
EUR
21%
1:500
