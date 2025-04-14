SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Thunderride Robo
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
106 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 178%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
578
Profit Trade:
491 (84.94%)
Loss Trade:
87 (15.05%)
Best Trade:
55.83 EUR
Worst Trade:
-47.02 EUR
Profitto lordo:
810.83 EUR (52 246 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-409.65 EUR (32 382 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
51 (18.88 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
86.47 EUR (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
72.16%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.81%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.29
Long Trade:
256 (44.29%)
Short Trade:
322 (55.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.98
Profitto previsto:
0.69 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.65 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.71 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-29.02 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.30%
Previsione annuale:
16.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 EUR
Massimale:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
Per equità:
10.29% (99.04 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 213
AUDCAD 182
AUDNZD 154
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 176
AUDCAD 162
AUDNZD 109
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
AUDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 1.7K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +55.83 EUR
Worst Trade: -47 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.88 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -29.02 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 467
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.10 × 442
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.28 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13255
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.74 × 27
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.51 × 1418
37 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Thunderride Robo
30USD al mese
178%
0
0
USD
971
EUR
106
100%
578
84%
72%
1.97
0.69
EUR
16%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.