|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|213
|AUDCAD
|182
|AUDNZD
|154
|EURNZD
|11
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|NZDCAD
|176
|AUDCAD
|162
|AUDNZD
|109
|EURNZD
|8
|EURGBP
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|NZDCAD
|9.3K
|AUDCAD
|6.9K
|AUDNZD
|1.7K
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-15
|GBPCAD
|127
|EURAUD
|139
|GBPAUD
|247
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 35
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.42 × 48
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.88 × 467
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.10 × 442
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.28 × 18
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.41 × 13255
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.51 × 111
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.51 × 136
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.82 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.86 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|3.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.51 × 1418
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
