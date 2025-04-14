シグナルセクション
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
レビュー0件
信頼性
119週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
855
利益トレード:
748 (87.48%)
損失トレード:
107 (12.51%)
ベストトレード:
63.02 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-47.02 EUR
総利益:
998.83 EUR (66 722 pips)
総損失:
-504.86 EUR (43 445 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
65 (18.19 EUR)
最大連続利益:
86.47 EUR (23)
シャープレシオ:
0.14
取引アクティビティ:
74.90%
最大入金額:
6.92%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
23
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.29
長いトレード:
378 (44.21%)
短いトレード:
477 (55.79%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.98
期待されたペイオフ:
0.58 EUR
平均利益:
1.34 EUR
平均損失:
-4.72 EUR
最大連続の負け:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-93.38 EUR (2)
月間成長:
1.60%
年間予想:
22.03%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.07 EUR
最大の:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
エクイティによる:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 289
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 197
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +63.02 EUR
最悪のトレード: -47 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 23
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +18.19 EUR
最大連続損失: -32.57 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.16 × 676
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13502
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
87 より多く...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


レビューなし
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
