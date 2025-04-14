信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0条评论
可靠性
118
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
849
盈利交易:
742 (87.39%)
亏损交易:
107 (12.60%)
最好交易:
63.02 EUR
最差交易:
-47.02 EUR
毛利:
998.30 EUR (66 630 pips)
毛利亏损:
-504.78 EUR (43 445 pips)
最大连续赢利:
65 (18.19 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
86.47 EUR (23)
夏普比率:
0.14
交易活动:
74.90%
最大入金加载:
6.92%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
5.28
长期交易:
378 (44.52%)
短期交易:
471 (55.48%)
利润因子:
1.98
预期回报:
0.58 EUR
平均利润:
1.35 EUR
平均损失:
-4.72 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-93.38 EUR (2)
每月增长:
1.81%
年度预测:
22.87%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.07 EUR
最大值:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
净值:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 283
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 196
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +63.02 EUR
最差交易: -47 EUR
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +18.19 EUR
最大连续亏损: -32.57 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 673
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13499
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.34 × 2177
84 更多...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


没有评论
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
