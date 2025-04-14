SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Thunderride Robo
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 avis
Fiabilité
106 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 178%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
578
Bénéfice trades:
491 (84.94%)
Perte trades:
87 (15.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
55.83 EUR
Pire transaction:
-47.02 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
810.83 EUR (52 246 pips)
Perte brute:
-409.65 EUR (32 382 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
51 (18.88 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
86.47 EUR (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
72.16%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.81%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.29
Longs trades:
256 (44.29%)
Courts trades:
322 (55.71%)
Facteur de profit:
1.98
Rendement attendu:
0.69 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
1.65 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.71 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-29.02 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.35%
Prévision annuelle:
16.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.07 EUR
Maximal:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
10.29% (99.04 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 213
AUDCAD 182
AUDNZD 154
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 176
AUDCAD 162
AUDNZD 109
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 9.3K
AUDCAD 6.9K
AUDNZD 1.7K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +55.83 EUR
Pire transaction: -47 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.88 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -29.02 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 467
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.10 × 442
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.28 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13255
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.74 × 27
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.82 × 22
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
3.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.51 × 1418
37 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Aucun avis
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Thunderride Robo
30 USD par mois
178%
0
0
USD
971
EUR
106
100%
578
84%
72%
1.97
0.69
EUR
16%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.