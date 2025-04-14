СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 отзывов
Надежность
118 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
849
Прибыльных трейдов:
742 (87.39%)
Убыточных трейдов:
107 (12.60%)
Лучший трейд:
63.02 EUR
Худший трейд:
-47.02 EUR
Общая прибыль:
998.30 EUR (66 630 pips)
Общий убыток:
-504.78 EUR (43 445 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
65 (18.19 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
86.47 EUR (23)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
74.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.92%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
5.28
Длинных трейдов:
378 (44.52%)
Коротких трейдов:
471 (55.48%)
Профит фактор:
1.98
Мат. ожидание:
0.58 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.35 EUR
Средний убыток:
-4.72 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
1.88%
Годовой прогноз:
22.87%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.07 EUR
Максимальная:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
По эквити:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 283
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 196
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +63.02 EUR
Худший трейд: -47 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 23
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +18.19 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -32.57 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 673
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13499
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.34 × 2177
еще 84...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Нет отзывов
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
30 USD в месяц
205%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
118
100%
849
87%
75%
1.97
0.58
EUR
21%
1:500
