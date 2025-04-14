- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|303
|AUDCAD
|289
|AUDNZD
|234
|EURNZD
|11
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|NZDCAD
|197
|AUDCAD
|197
|AUDNZD
|159
|EURNZD
|8
|EURGBP
|-1
|GBPCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|NZDCAD
|12K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|AUDNZD
|-1.3K
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-15
|GBPCAD
|127
|EURAUD
|139
|GBPAUD
|247
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 35
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.42 × 48
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 8
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.16 × 676
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.41 × 13502
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.61 × 707
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.86 × 29
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 247
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 5
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
