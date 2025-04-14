SinaisSeções
Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
119 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
855
Negociações com lucro:
748 (87.48%)
Negociações com perda:
107 (12.51%)
Melhor negociação:
63.02 EUR
Pior negociação:
-47.02 EUR
Lucro bruto:
998.83 EUR (66 722 pips)
Perda bruta:
-504.86 EUR (43 445 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
65 (18.19 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
86.47 EUR (23)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.14
Atividade de negociação:
74.90%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
23
Tempo médio de espera:
1 dia
Fator de recuperação:
5.29
Negociações longas:
378 (44.21%)
Negociações curtas:
477 (55.79%)
Fator de lucro:
1.98
Valor esperado:
0.58 EUR
Lucro médio:
1.34 EUR
Perda média:
-4.72 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
1.75%
Previsão anual:
22.03%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.07 EUR
Máximo:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 289
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 197
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +63.02 EUR
Pior negociação: -47 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +18.19 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -32.57 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.16 × 676
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13502
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
87 mais ...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Sem comentários
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
30 USD por mês
205%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
119
100%
855
87%
75%
1.97
0.58
EUR
21%
1:500
Copiar

