Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
119 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2023 205%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
855
Transacciones Rentables:
748 (87.48%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
107 (12.51%)
Mejor transacción:
63.02 EUR
Peor transacción:
-47.02 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
998.83 EUR (66 722 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-504.86 EUR (43 445 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
65 (18.19 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
86.47 EUR (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Actividad comercial:
74.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.92%
Último trade:
5 horas
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
5.29
Transacciones Largas:
378 (44.21%)
Transacciones Cortas:
477 (55.79%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.98
Beneficio Esperado:
0.58 EUR
Beneficio medio:
1.34 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-4.72 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.82%
Pronóstico anual:
22.03%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.07 EUR
Máxima:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
De fondos:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDCAD 303
AUDCAD 289
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 197
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +63.02 EUR
Peor transacción: -47 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 23
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +18.19 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -32.57 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.16 × 676
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13502
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
otros 87...
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


No hay comentarios
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo
30 USD al mes
205%
0
0
USD
1.1K
EUR
119
100%
855
87%
75%
1.97
0.58
EUR
21%
1:500
Copiar

