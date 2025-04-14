SignalsSections
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Pacific Pullback Robo

Benjamin Greulich
0 reviews
Reliability
118 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 204%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
847
Profit Trades:
740 (87.36%)
Loss Trades:
107 (12.63%)
Best trade:
63.02 EUR
Worst trade:
-47.02 EUR
Gross Profit:
998.06 EUR (66 585 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504.78 EUR (43 445 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (18.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
86.47 EUR (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
74.90%
Max deposit load:
6.92%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.28
Long Trades:
378 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
469 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
0.58 EUR
Average Profit:
1.35 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.72 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.38 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
1.90%
Annual Forecast:
23.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 EUR
Maximal:
93.45 EUR (15.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.86% (93.44 EUR)
By Equity:
20.71% (208.37 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 302
AUDCAD 282
AUDNZD 234
EURNZD 11
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 196
AUDNZD 159
EURNZD 8
EURGBP -1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD 2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 12K
AUDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -1.3K
EURNZD 1.5K
EURGBP -15
GBPCAD 127
EURAUD 139
GBPAUD 247
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.02 EUR
Worst trade: -47 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.19 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.57 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 35
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.42 × 48
FPMarkets-Live
0.63 × 8
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 673
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
1.41 × 13499
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.86 × 29
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.34 × 2177
Dear Investor,

I would like to share my risky pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. Since end of 2024 I reduced the risk, like you see in the chart of the signal.

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a risky mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 500 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


No reviews
2025.04.15 22:23
Share of trading days is too low
2025.04.15 09:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.14 22:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 90 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 570 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 22:08
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
