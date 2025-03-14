- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|2905
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURGBPm#
|922
|EURJPYm#
|742
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSDm#
|16
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURGBPm#
|28
|EURJPYm#
|-15
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-13K
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURGBPm#
|-2.1K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XM.COM-Real 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
