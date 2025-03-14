SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
29 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8 974
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 425 (71.59%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 549 (28.40%)
En iyi işlem:
4.93 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-4.36 EUR
Brüt kâr:
753.26 EUR (440 526 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-698.36 EUR (472 350 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
16.78 EUR (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
90.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
102.16%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
133
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.51
Alış işlemleri:
4 454 (49.63%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 520 (50.37%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.08
Beklenen getiri:
0.01 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.12 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-0.27 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-49.09 EUR (37)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
-65.94%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.19 EUR
Maksimum:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
9.88% (48.68 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 2905
EURCADm# 1372
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURGBPm# 922
EURJPYm# 742
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDm# 16
EURCADm# 30
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURGBPm# 28
EURJPYm# -15
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDm# -13K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURGBPm# -2.1K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.93 EUR
En kötü işlem: -4 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 37
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.81 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -49.09 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XM.COM-Real 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



İnceleme yok
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 08:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 07:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 03:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
BlackHole micro
Ayda 30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
417
EUR
29
100%
8 974
71%
90%
1.07
0.01
EUR
22%
1:30
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.