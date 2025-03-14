SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
42 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 41%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10 897
Gewinntrades:
7 796 (71.54%)
Verlusttrades:
3 101 (28.46%)
Bester Trade:
11.96 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.60 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
997.66 EUR (523 696 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-850.53 EUR (547 568 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
20.57 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading-Aktivität:
90.22%
Max deposit load:
109.26%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
21
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
7 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.36
Long-Positionen:
5 487 (50.35%)
Short-Positionen:
5 410 (49.65%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.01 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.13 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.27 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-50.13 EUR (18)
Wachstum pro Monat :
6.87%
Jahresprognose:
83.30%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.19 EUR
Maximaler:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
Kapital:
26.11% (132.76 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURCADm# 1372
EURGBPm# 1361
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
AUDUSDm# 356
USDCADm# 351
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURCADm# 30
EURGBPm# 81
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
AUDUSDm# 30
USDCADm# 18
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURGBPm# 2.5K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
AUDUSDm# 6.1K
USDCADm# 3.2K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +11.96 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -6 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 18
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +0.81 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -49.09 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XM.COM-Real 1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
BlackHole micro
30 USD pro Monat
41%
0
0
USD
509
EUR
42
100%
10 897
71%
90%
1.17
0.01
EUR
26%
1:30
