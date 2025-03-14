- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|3399
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURGBPm#
|1361
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURJPYm#
|742
|AUDUSDm#
|356
|USDCADm#
|351
|USDCHFm#
|283
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm#
|-6
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURGBPm#
|81
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURJPYm#
|-15
|AUDUSDm#
|30
|USDCADm#
|18
|USDCHFm#
|27
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-20K
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURGBPm#
|2.5K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
|AUDUSDm#
|6.1K
|USDCADm#
|3.2K
|USDCHFm#
|616
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XM.COM-Real 1" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
