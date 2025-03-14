SinaisSeções
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 40%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10 894
Negociações com lucro:
7 793 (71.53%)
Negociações com perda:
3 101 (28.47%)
Melhor negociação:
11.96 EUR
Pior negociação:
-5.60 EUR
Lucro bruto:
997.04 EUR (523 371 pips)
Perda bruta:
-850.53 EUR (547 568 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
20.57 EUR (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.03
Atividade de negociação:
90.22%
Depósito máximo carregado:
109.26%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
24
Tempo médio de espera:
7 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.35
Negociações longas:
5 487 (50.37%)
Negociações curtas:
5 407 (49.63%)
Fator de lucro:
1.17
Valor esperado:
0.01 EUR
Lucro médio:
0.13 EUR
Perda média:
-0.27 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-50.13 EUR (18)
Crescimento mensal:
6.66%
Previsão anual:
80.77%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.19 EUR
Máximo:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
26.11% (132.76 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURCADm# 1372
EURGBPm# 1358
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
AUDUSDm# 356
USDCADm# 351
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURCADm# 30
EURGBPm# 80
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
AUDUSDm# 30
USDCADm# 18
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURGBPm# 2.2K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
AUDUSDm# 6.1K
USDCADm# 3.2K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.96 EUR
Pior negociação: -6 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 18
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.81 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -49.09 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XM.COM-Real 1" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



Sem comentários
2025.12.26 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Copiar

