SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
29 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8 974
Profit Trade:
6 425 (71.59%)
Loss Trade:
2 549 (28.40%)
Best Trade:
4.93 EUR
Worst Trade:
-4.36 EUR
Profitto lordo:
753.26 EUR (440 526 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-698.36 EUR (472 350 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
16.78 EUR (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
90.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
102.16%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
133
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.51
Long Trade:
4 454 (49.63%)
Short Trade:
4 520 (50.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
0.01 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.12 EUR
Perdita media:
-0.27 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-49.09 EUR (37)
Crescita mensile:
-5.31%
Previsione annuale:
-61.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.19 EUR
Massimale:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
Per equità:
9.88% (48.68 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 2905
EURCADm# 1372
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURGBPm# 922
EURJPYm# 742
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDm# 16
EURCADm# 30
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURGBPm# 28
EURJPYm# -15
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDm# -13K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURGBPm# -2.1K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.93 EUR
Worst Trade: -4 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 37
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.81 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -49.09 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XM.COM-Real 1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 08:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 07:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 03:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
BlackHole micro
30USD al mese
15%
0
0
USD
417
EUR
29
100%
8 974
71%
90%
1.07
0.01
EUR
22%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.