|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|2905
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURGBPm#
|922
|EURJPYm#
|742
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSDm#
|16
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURGBPm#
|28
|EURJPYm#
|-15
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-13K
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURGBPm#
|-2.1K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
