Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 avis
Fiabilité
29 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8 974
Bénéfice trades:
6 425 (71.59%)
Perte trades:
2 549 (28.40%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.93 EUR
Pire transaction:
-4.36 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
753.26 EUR (440 526 pips)
Perte brute:
-698.36 EUR (472 350 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16.78 EUR (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
90.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
102.16%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
145
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.51
Longs trades:
4 454 (49.63%)
Courts trades:
4 520 (50.37%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.01 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.12 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-0.27 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-49.09 EUR (37)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.71%
Prévision annuelle:
-57.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.19 EUR
Maximal:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
9.88% (48.68 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 2905
EURCADm# 1372
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURGBPm# 922
EURJPYm# 742
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# 16
EURCADm# 30
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURGBPm# 28
EURJPYm# -15
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# -13K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURGBPm# -2.1K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.93 EUR
Pire transaction: -4 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 37
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.81 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -49.09 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XM.COM-Real 1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



Aucun avis
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 15:31
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 08:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.03 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 07:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 03:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
