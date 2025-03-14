- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|3399
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURGBPm#
|1358
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURJPYm#
|742
|AUDUSDm#
|356
|USDCADm#
|351
|USDCHFm#
|283
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSDm#
|-6
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURGBPm#
|80
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURJPYm#
|-15
|AUDUSDm#
|30
|USDCADm#
|18
|USDCHFm#
|27
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-20K
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURGBPm#
|2.2K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
|AUDUSDm#
|6.1K
|USDCADm#
|3.2K
|USDCHFm#
|616
- Deposit load
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XM.COM-Real 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
No hay datos
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
