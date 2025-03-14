SeñalesSecciones
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
42 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 40%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
10 894
Transacciones Rentables:
7 793 (71.53%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 101 (28.47%)
Mejor transacción:
11.96 EUR
Peor transacción:
-5.60 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
997.04 EUR (523 371 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-850.53 EUR (547 568 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
20.57 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Actividad comercial:
90.22%
Carga máxima del depósito:
109.26%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
7 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.35
Transacciones Largas:
5 487 (50.37%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 407 (49.63%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.01 EUR
Beneficio medio:
0.13 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-0.27 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-50.13 EUR (18)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.66%
Pronóstico anual:
80.77%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.19 EUR
Máxima:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
De fondos:
26.11% (132.76 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURCADm# 1372
EURGBPm# 1358
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
AUDUSDm# 356
USDCADm# 351
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURCADm# 30
EURGBPm# 80
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
AUDUSDm# 30
USDCADm# 18
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURGBPm# 2.2K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
AUDUSDm# 6.1K
USDCADm# 3.2K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.96 EUR
Peor transacción: -6 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 18
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +0.81 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -49.09 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XM.COM-Real 1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
