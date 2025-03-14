- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|3399
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURGBPm#
|1354
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURJPYm#
|742
|AUDUSDm#
|356
|USDCADm#
|351
|USDCHFm#
|283
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDm#
|-6
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURGBPm#
|79
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURJPYm#
|-15
|AUDUSDm#
|30
|USDCADm#
|18
|USDCHFm#
|27
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-20K
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURGBPm#
|1.8K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
|AUDUSDm#
|6.1K
|USDCADm#
|3.2K
|USDCHFm#
|616
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
USD
EUR
EUR