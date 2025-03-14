SignalsSections
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 890
Profit Trades:
7 789 (71.52%)
Loss Trades:
3 101 (28.48%)
Best trade:
11.96 EUR
Worst trade:
-5.60 EUR
Gross Profit:
996.34 EUR (522 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-850.53 EUR (547 568 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (0.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.57 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
90.22%
Max deposit load:
109.26%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
5 487 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
5 403 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.01 EUR
Average Profit:
0.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.13 EUR (18)
Monthly growth:
7.86%
Annual Forecast:
95.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.19 EUR
Maximal:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
By Equity:
24.84% (126.15 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURCADm# 1372
EURGBPm# 1354
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
AUDUSDm# 356
USDCADm# 351
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURCADm# 30
EURGBPm# 79
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
AUDUSDm# 30
USDCADm# 18
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURGBPm# 1.8K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
AUDUSDm# 6.1K
USDCADm# 3.2K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.96 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.09 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



2025.12.18 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
