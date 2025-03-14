シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
レビュー0件
信頼性
42週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 40%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10 894
利益トレード:
7 793 (71.53%)
損失トレード:
3 101 (28.47%)
ベストトレード:
11.96 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-5.60 EUR
総利益:
997.04 EUR (523 371 pips)
総損失:
-850.53 EUR (547 568 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (0.81 EUR)
最大連続利益:
20.57 EUR (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.03
取引アクティビティ:
90.22%
最大入金額:
109.26%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
24
平均保有時間:
7 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.35
長いトレード:
5 487 (50.37%)
短いトレード:
5 407 (49.63%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.17
期待されたペイオフ:
0.01 EUR
平均利益:
0.13 EUR
平均損失:
-0.27 EUR
最大連続の負け:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-50.13 EUR (18)
月間成長:
6.74%
年間予想:
80.77%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.19 EUR
最大の:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
エクイティによる:
26.11% (132.76 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURCADm# 1372
EURGBPm# 1358
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
AUDUSDm# 356
USDCADm# 351
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURCADm# 30
EURGBPm# 80
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
AUDUSDm# 30
USDCADm# 18
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURGBPm# 2.2K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
AUDUSDm# 6.1K
USDCADm# 3.2K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +11.96 EUR
最悪のトレード: -6 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 18
最大連続利益: +0.81 EUR
最大連続損失: -49.09 EUR

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
BlackHole micro
30 USD/月
40%
0
0
USD
509
EUR
42
100%
10 894
71%
90%
1.17
0.01
EUR
26%
1:30
