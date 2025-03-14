시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / BlackHole micro
Mohammed El Ouamari

BlackHole micro

Mohammed El Ouamari
0 리뷰
안정성
43
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 41%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10 955
이익 거래:
7 829 (71.46%)
손실 거래:
3 126 (28.53%)
최고의 거래:
11.96 EUR
최악의 거래:
-5.60 EUR
총 수익:
1 024.49 EUR (529 750 pips)
총 손실:
-876.19 EUR (562 960 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
30 (7.36 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
21.35 EUR (6)
샤프 비율:
0.03
거래 활동:
91.22%
최대 입금량:
109.26%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
61
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
1.37
롱(주식매수):
5 527 (50.45%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 428 (49.55%)
수익 요인:
1.17
기대수익:
0.01 EUR
평균 이익:
0.13 EUR
평균 손실:
-0.28 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
37 (-49.09 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-50.13 EUR (18)
월별 성장률:
4.25%
연간 예측:
51.97%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.19 EUR
최대한의:
108.46 EUR (21.73%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
21.73% (108.46 EUR)
자본금별:
26.11% (132.76 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 3399
EURGBPm# 1375
EURCADm# 1372
EURAUDm# 1082
GBPUSDm# 1016
AUDCADm# 935
EURJPYm# 742
USDCADm# 377
AUDUSDm# 374
USDCHFm# 283
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDm# -6
EURGBPm# 76
EURCADm# 30
EURAUDm# 22
GBPUSDm# -62
AUDCADm# 44
EURJPYm# -15
USDCADm# 21
AUDUSDm# 33
USDCHFm# 27
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDm# -20K
EURGBPm# 476
EURCADm# 3.8K
EURAUDm# 3.8K
GBPUSDm# -21K
AUDCADm# 4K
EURJPYm# -8.6K
USDCADm# -5.9K
AUDUSDm# 8K
USDCHFm# 616
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +11.96 EUR
최악의 거래: -6 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 18
연속 최대 이익: +7.36 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -49.09 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XM.COM-Real 1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Hello everyone,

If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.

To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.

Note:

It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.

Advice:

For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.

Good luck to everyone! 😊



2025.12.26 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 23:14
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 13:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 23:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 03:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 12:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 11:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 18:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 13:13
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.99% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
BlackHole micro
월별 30 USD
41%
0
0
USD
510
EUR
43
100%
10 955
71%
91%
1.16
0.01
EUR
26%
1:30
