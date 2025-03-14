- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDm#
|3399
|EURGBPm#
|1375
|EURCADm#
|1372
|EURAUDm#
|1082
|GBPUSDm#
|1016
|AUDCADm#
|935
|EURJPYm#
|742
|USDCADm#
|377
|AUDUSDm#
|374
|USDCHFm#
|283
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSDm#
|-6
|EURGBPm#
|76
|EURCADm#
|30
|EURAUDm#
|22
|GBPUSDm#
|-62
|AUDCADm#
|44
|EURJPYm#
|-15
|USDCADm#
|21
|AUDUSDm#
|33
|USDCHFm#
|27
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSDm#
|-20K
|EURGBPm#
|476
|EURCADm#
|3.8K
|EURAUDm#
|3.8K
|GBPUSDm#
|-21K
|AUDCADm#
|4K
|EURJPYm#
|-8.6K
|USDCADm#
|-5.9K
|AUDUSDm#
|8K
|USDCHFm#
|616
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XM.COM-Real 1"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Hello everyone,
If you're looking for a low-risk, relatively high-profit trading method, you're in the right place. This method has the potential to generate significant profits within a year while maintaining low risk.
To copy my signals, a minimum of $400 is required for micro accounts.
Note:
It’s important to understand that profits are never guaranteed. Losses are a natural part of the financial markets. If you're not prepared to accept the possibility of losses, please do not copy my signals.
Advice:
For the best experience in receiving my signals, I recommend using a VPS to avoid any potential issues.
Good luck to everyone! 😊
