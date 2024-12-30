SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
95 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 145%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
420
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
281 (66.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
139 (33.10%)
En iyi işlem:
335.15 USD
En kötü işlem:
-46.51 USD
Brüt kâr:
825.27 USD (61 527 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-362.29 USD (49 806 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (9.05 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
409.18 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
65.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.58%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.13
Alış işlemleri:
202 (48.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
218 (51.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.28
Beklenen getiri:
1.10 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-217.84 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
1.31%
Yıllık tahmin:
19.44%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
101.76 USD
Maksimum:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
Varlığa göre:
8.45% (1.97 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 393
GBPUSDmicro 27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSDmicro 436
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSDmicro 9.9K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +335.15 USD
En kötü işlem: -47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +9.05 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -217.84 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ATPRO v3 AU
Ayda 50 USD
145%
0
0
USD
479
USD
95
100%
420
66%
66%
2.27
1.10
USD
42%
1:500
