- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|393
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|436
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|9.9K
|GBPUSDmicro
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.
This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.
USD
USD
USD