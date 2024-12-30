SignalsSections
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
108 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
472
Profit Trades:
317 (67.16%)
Loss Trades:
155 (32.84%)
Best trade:
335.15 USD
Worst trade:
-46.51 USD
Gross Profit:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
Gross Loss:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (9.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
409.18 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
68.71%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
230 (48.73%)
Short Trades:
242 (51.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.79 USD
Average Loss:
-2.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.84 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
101.76 USD
Maximal:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
By Equity:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


No reviews
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.