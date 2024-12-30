シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
108週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
472
利益トレード:
317 (67.16%)
損失トレード:
155 (32.84%)
ベストトレード:
335.15 USD
最悪のトレード:
-46.51 USD
総利益:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
総損失:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (9.05 USD)
最大連続利益:
409.18 USD (2)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
68.71%
最大入金額:
4.74%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
2.29
長いトレード:
230 (48.73%)
短いトレード:
242 (51.27%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.30
期待されたペイオフ:
1.06 USD
平均利益:
2.79 USD
平均損失:
-2.48 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-217.84 USD)
最大連続損失:
-217.84 USD (9)
月間成長:
4.24%
年間予想:
51.39%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
101.76 USD
最大の:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +335.15 USD
最悪のトレード: -47 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 2
最大連続の負け: 9
最大連続利益: +9.05 USD
最大連続損失: -217.84 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 33"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
ATPRO v3 AU
50 USD/月
164%
0
0
USD
515
USD
108
100%
472
67%
69%
2.29
1.06
USD
42%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

