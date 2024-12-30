시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 리뷰
안정성
110
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 166%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
482
이익 거래:
323 (67.01%)
손실 거래:
159 (32.99%)
최고의 거래:
335.15 USD
최악의 거래:
-46.51 USD
총 수익:
891.37 USD (70 326 pips)
총 손실:
-386.93 USD (56 618 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (9.05 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
409.18 USD (2)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
69.71%
최대 입금량:
4.74%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
12
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
2.32
롱(주식매수):
233 (48.34%)
숏(주식차입매도):
249 (51.66%)
수익 요인:
2.30
기대수익:
1.05 USD
평균 이익:
2.76 USD
평균 손실:
-2.43 USD
연속 최대 손실:
9 (-217.84 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-217.84 USD (9)
월별 성장률:
5.02%
연간 예측:
60.85%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
101.76 USD
최대한의:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
자본금별:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 455
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSDmicro 477
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSDmicro 12K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +335.15 USD
최악의 거래: -47 USD
연속 최대 이익: 2
연속 최대 손실: 9
연속 최대 이익: +9.05 USD
연속 최대 손실: -217.84 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 14:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.31 14:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.29 05:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
ATPRO v3 AU
월별 50 USD
166%
0
0
USD
520
USD
110
100%
482
67%
70%
2.30
1.05
USD
42%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.