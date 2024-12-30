- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|455
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|477
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|12K
|GBPUSDmicro
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.
This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.
