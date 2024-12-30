- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|393
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|436
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|9.9K
|GBPUSDmicro
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.
This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.
