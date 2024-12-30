SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
95 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 145%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
420
Bénéfice trades:
281 (66.90%)
Perte trades:
139 (33.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
335.15 USD
Pire transaction:
-46.51 USD
Bénéfice brut:
825.27 USD (61 527 pips)
Perte brute:
-362.29 USD (49 806 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (9.05 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
409.18 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
65.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.58%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.13
Longs trades:
202 (48.10%)
Courts trades:
218 (51.90%)
Facteur de profit:
2.28
Rendement attendu:
1.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-217.84 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.60%
Prévision annuelle:
19.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
101.76 USD
Maximal:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
Par fonds propres:
8.45% (1.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 393
GBPUSDmicro 27
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 436
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 9.9K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +335.15 USD
Pire transaction: -47 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.05 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -217.84 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


Aucun avis
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
