|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|445
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|472
|GBPUSDmicro
|27
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|11K
|GBPUSDmicro
|1.8K
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.
This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.
