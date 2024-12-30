SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
108 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
472
Negociações com lucro:
317 (67.16%)
Negociações com perda:
155 (32.84%)
Melhor negociação:
335.15 USD
Pior negociação:
-46.51 USD
Lucro bruto:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
Perda bruta:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (9.05 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
409.18 USD (2)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
68.71%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.74%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
2.29
Negociações longas:
230 (48.73%)
Negociações curtas:
242 (51.27%)
Fator de lucro:
2.30
Valor esperado:
1.06 USD
Lucro médio:
2.79 USD
Perda média:
-2.48 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-217.84 USD (9)
Crescimento mensal:
4.24%
Previsão anual:
51.39%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
101.76 USD
Máximo:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +335.15 USD
Pior negociação: -47 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 2
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 9
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +9.05 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -217.84 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


Sem comentários
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
