Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.

Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.

Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.

Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.



