信号 / MetaTrader 4 / ATPRO v3 AU
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0条评论
可靠性
108
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
472
盈利交易:
317 (67.16%)
亏损交易:
155 (32.84%)
最好交易:
335.15 USD
最差交易:
-46.51 USD
毛利:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
毛利亏损:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (9.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
409.18 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
68.71%
最大入金加载:
4.74%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
2.29
长期交易:
230 (48.73%)
短期交易:
242 (51.27%)
利润因子:
2.30
预期回报:
1.06 USD
平均利润:
2.79 USD
平均损失:
-2.48 USD
最大连续失误:
9 (-217.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-217.84 USD (9)
每月增长:
4.24%
年度预测:
51.39%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
101.76 USD
最大值:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
净值:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +335.15 USD
最差交易: -47 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 9
最大连续盈利: +9.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -217.84 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


没有评论
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
