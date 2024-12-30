SignaleKategorien
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
108 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
472
Gewinntrades:
317 (67.16%)
Verlusttrades:
155 (32.84%)
Bester Trade:
335.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-46.51 USD
Bruttoprofit:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (9.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
409.18 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
68.71%
Max deposit load:
4.74%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
2.29
Long-Positionen:
230 (48.73%)
Short-Positionen:
242 (51.27%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.30
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.48 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-217.84 USD (9)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.24%
Jahresprognose:
51.39%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
101.76 USD
Maximaler:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
Kapital:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +335.15 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -47 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 2
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 9
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +9.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -217.84 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-Real 33" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 05:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
