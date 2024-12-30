SeñalesSecciones
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

ATPRO v3 AU

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
108 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 164%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
472
Transacciones Rentables:
317 (67.16%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
155 (32.84%)
Mejor transacción:
335.15 USD
Peor transacción:
-46.51 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
884.31 USD (68 975 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-384.94 USD (55 756 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (9.05 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
409.18 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
68.71%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.74%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
15
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
2.29
Transacciones Largas:
230 (48.73%)
Transacciones Cortas:
242 (51.27%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.30
Beneficio Esperado:
1.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.48 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-217.84 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-217.84 USD (9)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.24%
Pronóstico anual:
51.39%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
101.76 USD
Máxima:
217.84 USD (42.21%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
41.93% (217.84 USD)
De fondos:
20.10% (99.65 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 445
GBPUSDmicro 27
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSDmicro 472
GBPUSDmicro 27
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSDmicro 11K
GBPUSDmicro 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Utilizes an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions based on pivot point levels to identify strategic and precise entry points.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to bolster capital resilience and ensure trading durability.
Performance: Designed to effectively control risks while leveraging market movements to maximize profitability.

This trading system is crafted for investors aiming to capitalize on AUDUSD market opportunities, combining a pivot point-based entry strategy with robust risk management for consistent performance.


2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 18:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 12:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.01 08:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.21 19:07
No swaps are charged
2025.02.20 22:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.21 01:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2025.01.06 10:18
No swaps are charged
2024.12.30 17:41
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.28% of days out of 397 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.30 11:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
