Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
92 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 136%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
238
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
162 (68.06%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
76 (31.93%)
En iyi işlem:
124.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-17.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
648.87 USD (47 780 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-227.54 USD (33 795 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (10.13 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
153.01 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
62.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.44%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.72
Alış işlemleri:
124 (52.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
114 (47.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.85
Beklenen getiri:
1.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.01 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-89.27 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
4.76%
Yıllık tahmin:
57.76%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
19.27 USD
Maksimum:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.58% (62.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 238
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSDmicro 421
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSDmicro 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +124.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -18 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.13 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -89.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ayda 50 USD
136%
0
0
USD
514
USD
92
99%
238
68%
63%
2.85
1.77
USD
13%
1:500
