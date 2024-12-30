シグナルセクション
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
レビュー0件
信頼性
105週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
263
利益トレード:
180 (68.44%)
損失トレード:
83 (31.56%)
ベストトレード:
124.65 USD
最悪のトレード:
-17.84 USD
総利益:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
総損失:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (21.05 USD)
最大連続利益:
153.01 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.12
取引アクティビティ:
64.57%
最大入金額:
2.49%
最近のトレード:
5 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
3
平均保有時間:
4 日
リカバリーファクター:
5.03
長いトレード:
140 (53.23%)
短いトレード:
123 (46.77%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.93
期待されたペイオフ:
1.71 USD
平均利益:
3.79 USD
平均損失:
-2.81 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-89.27 USD)
最大連続損失:
-89.27 USD (7)
月間成長:
0.68%
年間予想:
8.27%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
19.27 USD
最大の:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
エクイティによる:
13.34% (72.30 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +124.65 USD
最悪のトレード: -18 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 7
最大連続利益: +21.05 USD
最大連続損失: -89.27 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-Real 33"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


レビューなし
