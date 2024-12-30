- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|238
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|421
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.
This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.
