SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
92 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 136%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
238
Bénéfice trades:
162 (68.06%)
Perte trades:
76 (31.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
124.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-17.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
648.87 USD (47 780 pips)
Perte brute:
-227.54 USD (33 795 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (10.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
153.01 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
62.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
2.44%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.72
Longs trades:
124 (52.10%)
Courts trades:
114 (47.90%)
Facteur de profit:
2.85
Rendement attendu:
1.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.01 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.99 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-89.27 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.78%
Prévision annuelle:
72.40%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.27 USD
Maximal:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.58% (62.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 238
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 421
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +124.65 USD
Pire transaction: -18 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -89.27 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.25 05:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.01 11:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 07:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.07 02:09
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 02:09
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 06:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 22:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 18:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 07:28
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 18:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 09:15
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
50 USD par mois
136%
0
0
USD
514
USD
92
99%
238
68%
63%
2.85
1.77
USD
13%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.