Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 reviews
Reliability
105 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
180 (68.44%)
Loss Trades:
83 (31.56%)
Best trade:
124.65 USD
Worst trade:
-17.84 USD
Gross Profit:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (21.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
153.01 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
64.57%
Max deposit load:
2.44%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.03
Long Trades:
140 (53.23%)
Short Trades:
123 (46.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.93
Expected Payoff:
1.71 USD
Average Profit:
3.79 USD
Average Loss:
-2.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-89.27 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
0.68%
Annual Forecast:
8.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.27 USD
Maximal:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
By Equity:
12.58% (62.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +124.65 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


No reviews
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 20:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 09:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
