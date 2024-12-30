信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0条评论
可靠性
105
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
263
盈利交易:
180 (68.44%)
亏损交易:
83 (31.56%)
最好交易:
124.65 USD
最差交易:
-17.84 USD
毛利:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
毛利亏损:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (21.05 USD)
最大连续盈利:
153.01 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
64.57%
最大入金加载:
2.46%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
4 天
采收率:
5.03
长期交易:
140 (53.23%)
短期交易:
123 (46.77%)
利润因子:
2.93
预期回报:
1.71 USD
平均利润:
3.79 USD
平均损失:
-2.81 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-89.27 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-89.27 USD (7)
每月增长:
0.68%
年度预测:
8.27%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
19.27 USD
最大值:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
净值:
12.58% (62.08 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +124.65 USD
最差交易: -18 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +21.05 USD
最大连续亏损: -89.27 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-Real 33 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


没有评论
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 20:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 09:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
每月50 USD
148%
0
0
USD
542
USD
105
99%
263
68%
65%
2.92
1.71
USD
13%
1:500
复制

