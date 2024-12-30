SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
105 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
263
Transacciones Rentables:
180 (68.44%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
83 (31.56%)
Mejor transacción:
124.65 USD
Peor transacción:
-17.84 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (21.05 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
153.01 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Actividad comercial:
64.57%
Carga máxima del depósito:
2.49%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
3
Tiempo medio de espera:
4 días
Factor de Recuperación:
5.03
Transacciones Largas:
140 (53.23%)
Transacciones Cortas:
123 (46.77%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.93
Beneficio Esperado:
1.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.79 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.81 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-89.27 USD (7)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.68%
Pronóstico anual:
8.27%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
19.27 USD
Máxima:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
De fondos:
13.34% (72.30 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +124.65 USD
Peor transacción: -18 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 7
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.05 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -89.27 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 20:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 09:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
50 USD al mes
148%
0
0
USD
542
USD
105
99%
263
68%
65%
2.92
1.71
USD
13%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.