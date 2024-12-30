SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
105 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
263
Gewinntrades:
180 (68.44%)
Verlusttrades:
83 (31.56%)
Bester Trade:
124.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-17.84 USD
Bruttoprofit:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (21.05 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
153.01 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
64.57%
Max deposit load:
2.51%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.03
Long-Positionen:
140 (53.23%)
Short-Positionen:
123 (46.77%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.93
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.79 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.81 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-89.27 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.68%
Jahresprognose:
8.27%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
19.27 USD
Maximaler:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
Kapital:
13.77% (74.59 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +124.65 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.05 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -89.27 USD

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
