SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
105 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 148%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
263
Negociações com lucro:
180 (68.44%)
Negociações com perda:
83 (31.56%)
Melhor negociação:
124.65 USD
Pior negociação:
-17.84 USD
Lucro bruto:
682.08 USD (52 932 pips)
Perda bruta:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (21.05 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
153.01 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
64.57%
Depósito máximo carregado:
2.49%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
3
Tempo médio de espera:
4 dias
Fator de recuperação:
5.03
Negociações longas:
140 (53.23%)
Negociações curtas:
123 (46.77%)
Fator de lucro:
2.93
Valor esperado:
1.71 USD
Lucro médio:
3.79 USD
Perda média:
-2.81 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-89.27 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-89.27 USD (7)
Crescimento mensal:
0.68%
Previsão anual:
8.27%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
19.27 USD
Máximo:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.34% (72.30 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 263
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSDmicro 449
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +124.65 USD
Pior negociação: -18 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 7
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +21.05 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -89.27 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


Sem comentários
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 20:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 09:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 11:14
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
50 USD por mês
148%
0
0
USD
542
USD
105
99%
263
68%
65%
2.92
1.71
USD
13%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.