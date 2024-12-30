- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|263
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|449
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|18K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "XMGlobal-Real 33" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Trading System Overview
Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.
This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.
USD
USD
USD