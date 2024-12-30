시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
Ade Yonathan Lisanto

AUDUSD MetaPRO v2

Ade Yonathan Lisanto
0 리뷰
안정성
107
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 149%
XMGlobal-Real 33
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
264
이익 거래:
181 (68.56%)
손실 거래:
83 (31.44%)
최고의 거래:
124.65 USD
최악의 거래:
-17.84 USD
총 수익:
682.98 USD (53 181 pips)
총 손실:
-233.04 USD (35 158 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (21.05 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
153.01 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
65.75%
최대 입금량:
4.34%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
3
평균 유지 시간:
4 일
회복 요인:
5.04
롱(주식매수):
141 (53.41%)
숏(주식차입매도):
123 (46.59%)
수익 요인:
2.93
기대수익:
1.70 USD
평균 이익:
3.77 USD
평균 손실:
-2.81 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-89.27 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-89.27 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
0.85%
연간 예측:
10.30%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
19.27 USD
최대한의:
89.27 USD (23.11%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.43% (89.27 USD)
자본금별:
22.48% (122.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 264
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSDmicro 450
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSDmicro 18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +124.65 USD
최악의 거래: -18 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +21.05 USD
연속 최대 손실: -89.27 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-Real 33"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Trading System Overview

Focus: Transactions centered on AUDUSD, targeting both buy and sell opportunities.
Strategy: Implements an averaging martingale approach, with initial positions determined by candlestick pattern analysis and signals from the RSI indicator, ensuring well-timed and informed market entries.
Capital Management: Allows for a 100% top-up of the total managed funds to enhance capital resilience and maintain long-term trading stability.
Performance: Designed to combine effective risk control with advanced analysis techniques, leveraging market movements to optimize returns.

This trading system is tailored for investors seeking to capitalize on AUDUSD market dynamics, utilizing a robust combination of technical analysis and resilient risk management strategies.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 03:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 04:55
No swaps are charged
2025.11.06 20:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 14:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 09:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 10:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AUDUSD MetaPRO v2
월별 50 USD
149%
0
0
USD
543
USD
107
99%
264
68%
66%
2.93
1.70
USD
22%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.