|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|WHEAT
|2772
|PLATINUM
|2197
|COPPER
|1350
|COTTON#2
|1029
|CrudeOIL
|316
|PALLADIUM
|80
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|WHEAT
|6.5K
|PLATINUM
|18K
|COPPER
|3.3K
|COTTON#2
|4.3K
|CrudeOIL
|1.1K
|PALLADIUM
|782
|
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|WHEAT
|1.1M
|PLATINUM
|219K
|COPPER
|443K
|COTTON#2
|63K
|CrudeOIL
|24K
|PALLADIUM
|80K
|
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying
Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time
Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors
The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels
To summarize...
- Contrarian Style
- Diversified Basket
- Risk Management
- Efficient Accumulation Plan
Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies
