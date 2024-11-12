SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
450 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2017 228%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7 744
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 449 (57.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 295 (42.55%)
En iyi işlem:
130.92 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-137.82 EUR
Brüt kâr:
93 764.32 EUR (4 629 239 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-63 706.60 EUR (2 760 295 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
39.26%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
21 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.71
Alış işlemleri:
7 744 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.47
Beklenen getiri:
3.88 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
21.08 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-19.33 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Aylık büyüme:
-1.69%
Yıllık tahmin:
-20.48%
Algo alım-satım:
92%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2 401.63 EUR
Maksimum:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
WHEAT 2772
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1029
CrudeOIL 316
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
WHEAT 6.5K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 4.3K
CrudeOIL 1.1K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
WHEAT 1.1M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 63K
CrudeOIL 24K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +130.92 EUR
En kötü işlem: -138 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 83
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 65
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 301.51 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 140.11 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
