SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
463 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
7 927
Gewinntrades:
4 540 (57.27%)
Verlusttrades:
3 387 (42.73%)
Bester Trade:
130.92 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-137.82 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
94 996.48 EUR (4 730 480 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-64 845.82 EUR (2 784 032 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
39.26%
Letzter Trade:
46 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
14
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
21 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.74
Long-Positionen:
7 927 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.46
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.80 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
20.92 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-19.15 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-1.31%
Jahresprognose:
-15.94%
Algo-Trading:
92%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 401.63 EUR
Maximaler:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
Kapital:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1044
CrudeOIL 420
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.8K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +130.92 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -138 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 83
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 65
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 301.51 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 140.11 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Ava-Real 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

Keine Bewertungen
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Commodity Accumulation Plan
30 USD pro Monat
231%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
463
92%
7 927
57%
100%
1.46
3.80
EUR
20%
1:400
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.