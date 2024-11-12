시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 리뷰
안정성
465
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
7 939
이익 거래:
4 547 (57.27%)
손실 거래:
3 392 (42.73%)
최고의 거래:
130.92 EUR
최악의 거래:
-137.82 EUR
총 수익:
95 090.28 EUR (4 731 747 pips)
총 손실:
-64 945.66 EUR (2 788 552 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
39.26%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
26
평균 유지 시간:
21 일
회복 요인:
6.73
롱(주식매수):
7 939 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.46
기대수익:
3.80 EUR
평균 이익:
20.91 EUR
평균 손실:
-19.15 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
월별 성장률:
-2.03%
연간 예측:
-24.59%
Algo 트레이딩:
92%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2 401.63 EUR
최대한의:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
자본금별:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
WHEAT 2838
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1046
CrudeOIL 428
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
WHEAT 6.9K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.8K
CrudeOIL 1.4K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 27K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +130.92 EUR
최악의 거래: -138 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 83
연속 최대 손실: 65
연속 최대 이익: +3 301.51 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -2 140.11 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Ava-Real 2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

리뷰 없음
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Commodity Accumulation Plan
월별 30 USD
231%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
465
92%
7 939
57%
100%
1.46
3.80
EUR
20%
1:400
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.