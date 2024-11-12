- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
7 939
이익 거래:
4 547 (57.27%)
손실 거래:
3 392 (42.73%)
최고의 거래:
130.92 EUR
최악의 거래:
-137.82 EUR
총 수익:
95 090.28 EUR (4 731 747 pips)
총 손실:
-64 945.66 EUR (2 788 552 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
39.26%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
26
평균 유지 시간:
21 일
회복 요인:
6.73
롱(주식매수):
7 939 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
1.46
기대수익:
3.80 EUR
평균 이익:
20.91 EUR
평균 손실:
-19.15 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
월별 성장률:
-2.03%
연간 예측:
-24.59%
Algo 트레이딩:
92%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2 401.63 EUR
최대한의:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
자본금별:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|WHEAT
|2838
|PLATINUM
|2197
|COPPER
|1350
|COTTON#2
|1046
|CrudeOIL
|428
|PALLADIUM
|80
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|WHEAT
|6.9K
|PLATINUM
|18K
|COPPER
|3.3K
|COTTON#2
|3.8K
|CrudeOIL
|1.4K
|PALLADIUM
|782
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|WHEAT
|1.2M
|PLATINUM
|219K
|COPPER
|443K
|COTTON#2
|61K
|CrudeOIL
|27K
|PALLADIUM
|80K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +130.92 EUR
최악의 거래: -138 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 83
연속 최대 손실: 65
연속 최대 이익: +3 301.51 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -2 140.11 EUR
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying
Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time
Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors
The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels
To summarize...
- Contrarian Style
- Diversified Basket
- Risk Management
- Efficient Accumulation Plan
Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
231%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
EUR
EUR
465
92%
7 939
57%
100%
1.46
3.80
EUR
EUR
20%
1:400