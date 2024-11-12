- 成長
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Ava-Real 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying
Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time
Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors
The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels
To summarize...
- Contrarian Style
- Diversified Basket
- Risk Management
- Efficient Accumulation Plan
Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies
