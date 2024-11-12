シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
レビュー0件
信頼性
463週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
7 925
利益トレード:
4 539 (57.27%)
損失トレード:
3 386 (42.73%)
ベストトレード:
130.92 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-137.82 EUR
総利益:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
総損失:
-64 843.95 EUR (2 784 031 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
最大連続利益:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
39.26%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
21 日
リカバリーファクター:
6.73
長いトレード:
7 925 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.46
期待されたペイオフ:
3.80 EUR
平均利益:
20.93 EUR
平均損失:
-19.15 EUR
最大連続の負け:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
月間成長:
-1.27%
年間予想:
-13.95%
アルゴリズム取引:
92%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2 401.63 EUR
最大の:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
エクイティによる:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1044
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.8K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +130.92 EUR
最悪のトレード: -138 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 83
最大連続の負け: 65
最大連続利益: +3 301.51 EUR
最大連続損失: -2 140.11 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Ava-Real 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

レビューなし
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
