The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying



Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors



The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio

and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan







Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies



