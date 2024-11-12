- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|WHEAT
|2836
|PLATINUM
|2197
|COPPER
|1350
|COTTON#2
|1043
|CrudeOIL
|418
|PALLADIUM
|80
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|WHEAT
|7K
|PLATINUM
|18K
|COPPER
|3.3K
|COTTON#2
|3.9K
|CrudeOIL
|1.3K
|PALLADIUM
|782
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|WHEAT
|1.2M
|PLATINUM
|219K
|COPPER
|443K
|COTTON#2
|61K
|CrudeOIL
|26K
|PALLADIUM
|80K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Ava-Real 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying
Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time
Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors
The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels
To summarize...
- Contrarian Style
- Diversified Basket
- Risk Management
- Efficient Accumulation Plan
Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies
