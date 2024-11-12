СигналыРазделы
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

0 отзывов
Надежность
463 недели
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
7 924
Прибыльных трейдов:
4 539 (57.28%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 385 (42.72%)
Лучший трейд:
130.92 EUR
Худший трейд:
-137.82 EUR
Общая прибыль:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
Общий убыток:
-64 817.95 EUR (2 783 964 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
39.26%
Последний трейд:
14 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
21 день
Фактор восстановления:
6.74
Длинных трейдов:
7 924 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
1.47
Мат. ожидание:
3.81 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
20.93 EUR
Средний убыток:
-19.15 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Прирост в месяц:
-1.26%
Годовой прогноз:
-16.86%
Алготрейдинг:
92%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2 401.63 EUR
Максимальная:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
По эквити:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1043
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.9K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +130.92 EUR
Худший трейд: -138 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 83
Макс. серия проигрышей: 65
Макс. прибыль в серии: +3 301.51 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 140.11 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Ava-Real 2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

Нет отзывов
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
