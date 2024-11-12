SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
463 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
7 925
Transacciones Rentables:
4 539 (57.27%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 386 (42.73%)
Mejor transacción:
130.92 EUR
Peor transacción:
-137.82 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-64 843.95 EUR (2 784 031 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
39.26%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
21 días
Factor de Recuperación:
6.73
Transacciones Largas:
7 925 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.46
Beneficio Esperado:
3.80 EUR
Beneficio medio:
20.93 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-19.15 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.24%
Pronóstico anual:
-13.95%
Trading algorítmico:
92%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 401.63 EUR
Máxima:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
De fondos:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1044
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.8K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +130.92 EUR
Peor transacción: -138 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 83
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 65
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3 301.51 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 140.11 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Ava-Real 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

No hay comentarios
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Commodity Accumulation Plan
30 USD al mes
231%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
463
92%
7 925
57%
100%
1.46
3.80
EUR
20%
1:400
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 4.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.