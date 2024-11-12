SignalsSections
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 reviews
Reliability
463 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2017 232%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 923
Profit Trades:
4 539 (57.28%)
Loss Trades:
3 384 (42.71%)
Best trade:
130.92 EUR
Worst trade:
-137.82 EUR
Gross Profit:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-64 806.28 EUR (2 783 164 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
39.26%
Latest trade:
50 minutes ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
21 days
Recovery Factor:
6.74
Long Trades:
7 923 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
3.81 EUR
Average Profit:
20.93 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Annual Forecast:
-15.09%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 401.63 EUR
Maximal:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
By Equity:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WHEAT 2835
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1043
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.9K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.92 EUR
Worst trade: -138 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 83
Maximum consecutive losses: 65
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 301.51 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 140.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

No reviews
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
