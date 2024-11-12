信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0条评论
可靠性
463
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7 924
盈利交易:
4 539 (57.28%)
亏损交易:
3 385 (42.72%)
最好交易:
130.92 EUR
最差交易:
-137.82 EUR
毛利:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
毛利亏损:
-64 817.95 EUR (2 783 964 pips)
最大连续赢利:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
39.26%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
21 天
采收率:
6.74
长期交易:
7 924 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
1.47
预期回报:
3.81 EUR
平均利润:
20.93 EUR
平均损失:
-19.15 EUR
最大连续失误:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
每月增长:
-1.01%
年度预测:
-12.10%
算法交易:
92%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 401.63 EUR
最大值:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
净值:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1043
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.9K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +130.92 EUR
最差交易: -138 EUR
最大连续赢利: 83
最大连续失误: 65
最大连续盈利: +3 301.51 EUR
最大连续亏损: -2 140.11 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Ava-Real 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

没有评论
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Commodity Accumulation Plan
每月30 USD
231%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
463
92%
7 924
57%
100%
1.46
3.81
EUR
20%
1:400
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载