Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
463 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2017 231%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
7 925
Negociações com lucro:
4 539 (57.27%)
Negociações com perda:
3 386 (42.73%)
Melhor negociação:
130.92 EUR
Pior negociação:
-137.82 EUR
Lucro bruto:
94 989.16 EUR (4 730 375 pips)
Perda bruta:
-64 843.95 EUR (2 784 031 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
39.26%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
21 dias
Fator de recuperação:
6.73
Negociações longas:
7 925 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.46
Valor esperado:
3.80 EUR
Lucro médio:
20.93 EUR
Perda média:
-19.15 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Crescimento mensal:
-1.27%
Previsão anual:
-13.95%
Algotrading:
92%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 401.63 EUR
Máximo:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
WHEAT 2836
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1044
CrudeOIL 418
PALLADIUM 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
WHEAT 7K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 3.8K
CrudeOIL 1.3K
PALLADIUM 782
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
WHEAT 1.2M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 61K
CrudeOIL 26K
PALLADIUM 80K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Ava-Real 2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

Sem comentários
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Commodity Accumulation Plan
30 USD por mês
231%
0
0
USD
12K
EUR
463
92%
7 925
57%
100%
1.46
3.80
EUR
20%
1:400
