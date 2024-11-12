SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Commodity Accumulation Plan
Paolo Torlaschi

Commodity Accumulation Plan

Paolo Torlaschi
0 avis
Fiabilité
450 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2017 228%
Ava-Real 2
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 744
Bénéfice trades:
4 449 (57.45%)
Perte trades:
3 295 (42.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
130.92 EUR
Pire transaction:
-137.82 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
93 764.32 EUR (4 629 239 pips)
Perte brute:
-63 706.60 EUR (2 760 295 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
83 (3 301.51 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 301.51 EUR (83)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
39.26%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
21 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.71
Longs trades:
7 744 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.47
Rendement attendu:
3.88 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
21.08 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-19.33 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
65 (-2 140.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 140.11 EUR (65)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.96%
Prévision annuelle:
-24.85%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 401.63 EUR
Maximal:
4 476.61 EUR (15.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.11% (4 476.61 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
19.56% (3 093.81 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
WHEAT 2772
PLATINUM 2197
COPPER 1350
COTTON#2 1029
CrudeOIL 316
PALLADIUM 80
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
WHEAT 6.5K
PLATINUM 18K
COPPER 3.3K
COTTON#2 4.3K
CrudeOIL 1.1K
PALLADIUM 782
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
WHEAT 1.1M
PLATINUM 219K
COPPER 443K
COTTON#2 63K
CrudeOIL 24K
PALLADIUM 80K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +130.92 EUR
Pire transaction: -138 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 83
Pertes consécutives maximales: 65
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 301.51 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 140.11 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Ava-Real 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 6
The strategy continues to buy on weakness and sell on strength with creation of value dependent on the movements of the underlying

Performance Drivers are small gains with intensive use of time

Selection of commodities of different sectors, without overexposure to individual sectors

The management of the risk is done, first of all, during the construction of the portfolio through the selection of assets with negative correlation between them to optimize the overall result of the portfolio
and then avoiding purchases on critical levels

To summarize...

- Contrarian Style

- Diversified Basket

- Risk Management

- Efficient Accumulation Plan


Lux Quantum - Financial Engineering & Investment Strategies

Aucun avis
2024.11.12 13:51
80% of growth achieved within 88 days. This comprises 3.11% of days out of 2830 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Commodity Accumulation Plan
30 USD par mois
228%
0
0
USD
13K
EUR
450
92%
7 744
57%
100%
1.47
3.88
EUR
20%
1:400
Copier

