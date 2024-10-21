- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|511
|USDJPY
|84
|GBPJPY
|80
|EURJPY
|55
|GBPUSD
|48
|AUDUSD
|42
|EURUSD
|21
|NQ100.R
|11
|AUDJPY
|10
|USDCAD
|10
|CHFJPY
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|853
|USDJPY
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|-209
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|-1.5K
|EURUSD
|126
|NQ100.R
|9.5K
|AUDJPY
|118
|USDCAD
|116
|CHFJPY
|164
|EURNZD
|-90
|CADJPY
|-83
|NZDJPY
|101
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|USDJPY
|-14K
|GBPJPY
|8.3K
|EURJPY
|-459
|GBPUSD
|12K
|AUDUSD
|-7.4K
|EURUSD
|2K
|NQ100.R
|496K
|AUDJPY
|-1.8K
|USDCAD
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|2.7K
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|-730
|NZDJPY
|1K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing
