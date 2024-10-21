SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Century Capital
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century Capital

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
50 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 166%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
877
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
353 (40.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
524 (59.75%)
En iyi işlem:
2 305.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-915.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
86 256.97 USD (1 190 958 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-79 013.63 USD (666 657 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (2 353.56 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 394.70 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
45.27%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
39
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.86
Alış işlemleri:
508 (57.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
369 (42.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
8.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
244.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-150.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
17 (-2 429.26 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4 062.55 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
32.60%
Yıllık tahmin:
395.52%
Algo alım-satım:
38%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
366.67 USD
Maksimum:
8 460.83 USD (54.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
57.87% (8 460.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.06% (831.48 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 511
USDJPY 84
GBPJPY 80
EURJPY 55
GBPUSD 48
AUDUSD 42
EURUSD 21
NQ100.R 11
AUDJPY 10
USDCAD 10
CHFJPY 2
EURNZD 1
CADJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 853
USDJPY -2K
GBPJPY -1.5K
EURJPY -209
GBPUSD 1.7K
AUDUSD -1.5K
EURUSD 126
NQ100.R 9.5K
AUDJPY 118
USDCAD 116
CHFJPY 164
EURNZD -90
CADJPY -83
NZDJPY 101
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 27K
USDJPY -14K
GBPJPY 8.3K
EURJPY -459
GBPUSD 12K
AUDUSD -7.4K
EURUSD 2K
NQ100.R 496K
AUDJPY -1.8K
USDCAD 1.8K
CHFJPY 2.7K
EURNZD -1.5K
CADJPY -730
NZDJPY 1K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 305.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -916 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 353.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2 429.26 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
311 daha fazla...
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing


İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 04:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.17 07:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.10 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 01:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 22:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 15:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 19:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.05.14 08:37
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 20:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.11 14:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader Century Capital
Ayda 30 USD
166%
0
0
USD
9.9K
USD
50
38%
877
40%
94%
1.09
8.26
USD
58%
1:50
