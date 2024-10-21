SeñalesSecciones
Naufal Raihan Andayuri

Trader Century Capital

Naufal Raihan Andayuri
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
63 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 191%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 175
Transacciones Rentables:
480 (40.85%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
695 (59.15%)
Mejor transacción:
2 305.50 USD
Peor transacción:
-1 509.50 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
145 199.17 USD (1 606 559 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-137 319.17 USD (1 001 684 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
9 (6 490.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
6 490.10 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
90.65%
Carga máxima del depósito:
45.27%
Último trade:
6 horas
Trades a la semana:
17
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.41
Transacciones Largas:
707 (60.17%)
Transacciones Cortas:
468 (39.83%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.06
Beneficio Esperado:
6.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
302.50 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-197.58 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
17 (-2 429.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-10 702.14 USD (13)
Crecimiento al mes:
-54.25%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
29%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
366.67 USD
Máxima:
19 312.30 USD (66.67%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
73.07% (19 312.30 USD)
De fondos:
16.06% (831.48 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 759
USDJPY 91
GBPJPY 90
EURJPY 62
GBPUSD 50
AUDUSD 43
EURUSD 21
AUDJPY 15
USDCAD 12
NQ100.R 11
CHFJPY 7
NZDJPY 5
EURNZD 3
CADJPY 3
USDCHF 2
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 1K
USDJPY -1.9K
GBPJPY -1.4K
EURJPY -406
GBPUSD 1.8K
AUDUSD -1.6K
EURUSD 126
AUDJPY 625
USDCAD 116
NQ100.R 9.5K
CHFJPY 260
NZDJPY 760
EURNZD -199
CADJPY -608
USDCHF -245
NZDUSD -60
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 100K
USDJPY -12K
GBPJPY 9.6K
EURJPY 321
GBPUSD 13K
AUDUSD -7.7K
EURUSD 2K
AUDJPY 1.7K
USDCAD 2.3K
NQ100.R 496K
CHFJPY 3.2K
NZDJPY 3.5K
EURNZD -2.5K
CADJPY -2.7K
USDCHF -750
NZDUSD -300
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +2 305.50 USD
Peor transacción: -1 510 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 13
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +6 490.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -2 429.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
otros 322...
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)

We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".

This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)

  • Monthly Expected Return = 5%
  • Annual Expected Return = 60%
  • Drawdown Risk < 50%
  • Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
  • Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
  • Max. Drawdown 2000 pips

Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes

Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)


________________________________________________________________________________________


Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury

This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing


