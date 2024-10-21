- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|759
|USDJPY
|91
|GBPJPY
|90
|EURJPY
|62
|GBPUSD
|50
|AUDUSD
|43
|EURUSD
|21
|AUDJPY
|15
|USDCAD
|12
|NQ100.R
|11
|CHFJPY
|7
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURNZD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|-406
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|126
|AUDJPY
|625
|USDCAD
|116
|NQ100.R
|9.5K
|CHFJPY
|260
|NZDJPY
|760
|EURNZD
|-199
|CADJPY
|-608
|USDCHF
|-245
|NZDUSD
|-60
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|XAUUSD
|100K
|USDJPY
|-12K
|GBPJPY
|9.6K
|EURJPY
|321
|GBPUSD
|13K
|AUDUSD
|-7.7K
|EURUSD
|2K
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|2.3K
|NQ100.R
|496K
|CHFJPY
|3.2K
|NZDJPY
|3.5K
|EURNZD
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|-2.7K
|USDCHF
|-750
|NZDUSD
|-300
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "MaxrichGroup-Real" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
We trade manually for this Methods (except copy from our another Acc)
We just follow one simple method / system that so called "Counting probability".
This account only uses the breakout SnR which is very simple (follow the trend)
- Monthly Expected Return = 5%
- Annual Expected Return = 60%
- Drawdown Risk < 50%
- Margin Used per Trade = 1 - 5%
- Max. Open Margin Used = 30%
- Max. Drawdown 2000 pips
Better use broker with swap free, It can be long holding position sometimes
Start Lot minimum recommedation 0.01 per $500 (2% margin used with 1:100 Leverage)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Our Media : http://linktr.ee/tradercentury
This our portfolio before : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZKvd2BW0dzembmv_mcuCEpI5O1JWuEoA?usp=sharing
